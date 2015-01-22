Ablynx successfully opposes Domantis' European patent appeal

Belgian drug developer Ablynx (Euronext Brussels: ABLX) has successfully opposed the appeal lodged by Domantis over its European patent.
The latest decision by the Board of Appeal means that the patent will remain revoked in full, and that there is no further possibility for Domantis to appeal.
Domantis, now a member of the GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) group of companies, made the appeal against the decision by the Opposition Division of the European Patent Office to revoke the European Patent 1 517 921 in 2010.
