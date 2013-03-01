ABPI announces new clinical trial transparency measures

The Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry Association (ABPI) has said that it will put in place measures to monitor compliance to the clinical trial transparency provisions contained in the ABPI Code of Practice. An independent, third party service provider will be appointed to undertake this work, and the ABPI will take on the responsibility for reporting to the PMCPA non-compliance with trial registration and posting of summary results.
These measures support the current requirement in the ABPI Code of Practice which stipulates that current and future trials must be registered within 21 days of enrolling the first patient, and results must be published within one year of marketing authorization or one year from completion for marketed products.
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