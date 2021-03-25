ABPI calls for ambitious UK cancer strategy

The Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI) wants the UK government to make improving cancer outcomes a priority funding focus.
An ABPI report says that the UK must be more ambitious with its cancer strategy if it is to compete with the leading nations across Europe – from improving early diagnosis, reducing variations in care to using of the latest medicines and treatments.
While cancer incidence has been rising in the UK, deaths have been declining and survival rates increasing pre-pandemic.
