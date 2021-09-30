Sunday 11 January 2026

ABPI makes case for government spending on pharma

Pharmaceutical
30 September 2021
money_drugs_uk-1-

Richard Torbett, chief executive of the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI), has written to the UK’s Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, outlining the case for investing in pharma.

Mr Torbett, writing ahead of the government’s Comprehensive Spending Review this fall, stressed the contribution that UK life sciences has made to global public health during the pandemic by ensuring continued supplies of medicines and researching, and developing new vaccines to protect the world from COVID-19.

He also reminded Mr Sunak that pharma is one of the UK’s key strategic sectors as a driver of productivity, the largest investor in R&D, and a major source of export revenues with high-value employment across the country.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
ABPI calls for ambitious UK cancer strategy
25 March 2021
Pharmaceutical
UK review targets widespread overprescribing of medicines
22 September 2021
Biotechnology
UK's MHRA the first regulator to approve Pfizer's Cibinqo
14 September 2021
Pharmaceutical
Research and invest to improve oncology outcomes, says ABPI
26 October 2021




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze