ABPI pleads for non-coronavirus trials to restart in UK

The UK needs a new strategy to restart non-coronavirus research, says the Association of British Pharmaceutical Industries (ABPI).
This is despite the UK actually leading the rest of Europe in early-stage clinical research, according to data published by the ABPI in its second annual report on the state of drug trials in the UK.
But trials were paused earlier this year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, so the ABPI wants the UK to adopt a strategy to restart non-COVID-19 research safely and sustainably, in what the trade group sees as the first critical step in the journey to recovery following the epidemic.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze