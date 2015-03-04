ABPI Rheumatology Initiative report says the UK does not prioritize rheumatoid arthritis enough

Rheumatoid arthritis is not given a high enough priority in the UK, according to a new report from the Association of British Pharmaceutical Industry Rheumatology Initiative.
It was supported and reviewed by the leading patient charity, the National Rheumatoid Arthritis Society, and the British Society for Rheumatology. The report aims to translate national policy into local action for rheumatoid arthritis services, and concludes: “There has been some progress in improving services for RA but our research suggests that not enough is being done locally to prioritise and tackle RA.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze