Abraxane shows increased survival in metastatic pancreatic cancer

Celgene International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Celgene Corp (Nasdaq: CELG), has announced the results of the MPACT (Metastatic Pancreatic Adenocarcinoma Clinical Trial) Phase III clinical trial of Abraxane (paclitaxel protein-bound particles for injectable suspension) (albumin-bound) in combination with gemcitabine.

Study details

The MPACT study, chaired by study principal investigator Daniel Von Hoff, is a Celgene-sponsored, open-label, randomized, study of 861 previously untreated patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer at 151 community and academic centers from 11 countries in North America, Eastern and Western Europe and Australia. The median overall survival was 8.5 months in the Abraxane nab-paclitaxel–gemcitabine group as compared with 6.7 months in the gemcitabine group. The survival rate was 35% in the nab-paclitaxel–gemcitabine group versus 22% in the gemcitabine group at one year, and 9% versus 4% at two years. The median progression-free survival was 5.5 months in the nab-paclitaxel–gemcitabine group, as compared with 3.7 months in the gemcitabine group.