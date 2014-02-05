Absence of blockbuster drug launches in 2014 puts R&D productivity at risk

The past two years have brought a surge of R&D productivity, driving investor confidence and increasing market performance, but 2014 looks to tell a different tale, according to the new report, from EP Vantage, part of the Evaluate group.

Only three drugs slated to launch this year will achieve blockbuster status by 2018. A disappointing number compared to the 10 new molecules approved in 2013. This could all change, however, should Merck & Co’s and Bristol-Myers Squibb’s anti-programmed death-1 (PD-1) antibodies reach the market this year, according to the new report.

The report also includes an analysis of 5th Year Sales of launches between 2004-2014, utilizing EvaluatePharma consensus forecasts showing the industry’s biggest hits and misses.