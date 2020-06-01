Sunday 11 January 2026

Acacia Pharma swaps debt for equity investment by Cosmo

Pharmaceutical
1 June 2020
acacia

Shares of Cambridge, UK-based Acacia Pharma (Euronext: ACPH) were up 7.4% at 3.21 euros by mid-morning today, after it announced an amendment to the terms of its loan agreement with Italy’s Cosmo Pharmaceuticals (SIX: COPN).

Under the terms of the amendment, the 10 million-euro ($11.1 million) loan facility that was made available on the approval of Barhemsys (amisulpride injection) is terminated and replaced with a 10 million-euro equity investment at a price of 3.112 euros per share, which represents an around 4.1% premium to the closing share price on May 29, 2020 and equates to 3,213,769 shares to be issued to Cosmo.

In addition, a further 367,893 shares are being issued to Cosmo (at an equity subscription price of 2.99 euros per share) in satisfaction of a 1 million-euro break fee payable under the terms of the loan amendment. The 25 million-euro loan facility, which will be made available by Cosmo on the approval of Byfavo (intravenous remimazolam), has not been affected by this transaction.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Report reflects good and bad of Paion's Cosmo deal
6 July 2016
Biotechnology
Acacia seeks new manufacturer following fresh Barhemsys CRL
7 May 2019
Pharmaceutical
First product launch in USA for Acacia Pharma
24 August 2020
Pharmaceutical
Cosmo to buy back spin-out Cassiopea
4 October 2021




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze