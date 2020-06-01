Acacia Pharma swaps debt for equity investment by Cosmo

Shares of Cambridge, UK-based Acacia Pharma (Euronext: ACPH) were up 7.4% at 3.21 euros by mid-morning today, after it announced an amendment to the terms of its loan agreement with Italy’s Cosmo Pharmaceuticals (SIX: COPN).
Under the terms of the amendment, the 10 million-euro ($11.1 million) loan facility that was made available on the approval of Barhemsys (amisulpride injection) is terminated and replaced with a 10 million-euro equity investment at a price of 3.112 euros per share, which represents an around 4.1% premium to the closing share price on May 29, 2020 and equates to 3,213,769 shares to be issued to Cosmo.
In addition, a further 367,893 shares are being issued to Cosmo (at an equity subscription price of 2.99 euros per share) in satisfaction of a 1 million-euro break fee payable under the terms of the loan amendment. The 25 million-euro loan facility, which will be made available by Cosmo on the approval of Byfavo (intravenous remimazolam), has not been affected by this transaction.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It's part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
