Accelrys acquires VelQuest for $35 million

Scientific enterprise R&D software and services company Accelrys (Nasdaq: ACCL) says that it has acquired fellow USA-based privately-held VelQuest Corp for $35 million in an all-cash transaction.
VelQuest is the leader in paperless lab execution systems supporting current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) for Food and Drug Administration-regulated industries including pharmaceuticals and biotechnology organizations. Accelrys' acquisition of VelQuest extends its software portfolio into the downstream pharmaceutical development Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC) space, offering significant productivity improvements, faster cycle times, lower operational costs and reduced compliance risks for regulated life sciences organizations.
Deal slightly dilutive to 2012 income
