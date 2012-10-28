Access to many more medicines in Australia, as PBS list extended

More than 110,000 Australians will benefit from better access to affordable medicines following the Australian government’s approval of new and extended listings for medicines on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS).

Of particular note, this includes the decision to extend the listing for German drug major Bayer and Regeneron’s age-related macular degeneration treatment Eylea (aflibercept), which will be available to patients on the PBS for A$5.80 per dose.