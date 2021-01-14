Acorda sells production facility to Catalent for $80 million

Struggling biotech Acorda Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ACOR) has announced plans to sell a manufacturing site for one of its key assets, as part of a restructuring plan aimed at keeping the ship afloat.

In 2019, Acorda lost a lengthy court battle aimed at protecting multiple sclerosis drug Ampyra (dalfampridine) from generic competition, threatening the firm’s financial future.

Now, as the CNS specialist continues to lose cash, it hopes a structural overhaul - the third in as many years - can help turn things around.