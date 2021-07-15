Sunday 11 January 2026

AcelRx leaps on news of licensing deals

Pharmaceutical
15 July 2021
acelrx-big

Shares of US drugmaker AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ACRX) shot up 23.8% to $1.51 yesterday, after the company announced agreements with French family-owned company Laboratoire Aguettant, providing the later with a license to commercialize Dzuveo (sufentanil) sublingual tablet in Europe, and providing AcelRx with two innovative pre-filled syringe product candidates for the USA.

Under the Dzuveo licensing agreement, Aguettant will have the right to commercialize the drug in Europe. The European Commission cleared marketing of the drug in 2018, for the management of acute moderate to severe pain in adults in medically monitored settings. It is approved under the trade name Dsuvia in the USA, where AcelRx has previously forecast that the drug could achieve annual sales of $1 billion.

AcelRx is entitled to receive up to around $55 million in a combination of up-front and sales-based milestone payments at various annual sales levels from Aguettant, along with revenue share payments ranging from 35% to 45% of net sales. AcelRx will manufacture and supply Dzuveo to Aguettant at an agreed supply price.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Warning for AcelRx on Dsuvia marketing practices
17 February 2021
Biotechnology
AcelRx in deal to buy Tetraphase
16 March 2020
Pharmaceutical
European Commission approval for Dzuveo
27 June 2018




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze