AcelRx' Zalviso meets primary endpoint in Phase III trial of post-surgery pain

Phase III results of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ (Nasdaq: ACRX) trial of Zalviso (sufentanil) have shown that the drug met its primary endpoint in the treatment of moderate-to-severe post-operative pain in patients following major joint replacement surgery.
Zalviso is an investigational patient-controlled analgesia drug/device candidate under review by the US Food and Drug Administration. Zalviso met its primary endpoint, showing that it was significantly better at managing pain over 48 hours as measured by Summed Pain Intensity Difference to Baseline (SPID-48) than placebo. Patients treated with Zalviso had pain relief scores superior to those treated with Zalviso within 45 minutes of study initiation.
Treatment-related adverse events were similar between the two groups, but nausea and itching were higher in the Zalviso group. Fewer Zalviso patients dropped out of the study due to inadequate analgesia compared to placebo (14% compared to 48%).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze