Achillion shares jump on positive interim results from ACH-3102 and ACH-322 for hepatitis C

US pharma company Achillion Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ACHN) saw its shares jump as much as 60% on the announcement of positive interim results from ACH-3102 and ACH-3422 for hepatitis C.
As part of the mid-stage trial, 18 treatment-naive patients infected with genotype 1 HCV patients were randomized to receive treatment for six weeks with the combination of ACH-3102 and Sovaldi (sofosbuvir) manufactured by Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD), or observation.
The ACH-3102/Sovaldi combination resulted in 100% sustained virologic response four weeks after therapy ended. Achillion will disclose the data to show if sustained virologic response at 12 weeks, the primary endpoint, was achieved in the first half of 2015. The combination showed no serious adverse events.
