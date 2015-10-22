Acino Pharma eyes Ukrainian expansion through acquisition of local drugmaker

Swiss drugmaker Acino Pharma (SIX: ACIN) has finally closed a deal for the purchase of the Ukrainian firm Pharma Start, Ukraine’s ninth largest pharmaceutical producer, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

According to Josten Davidsen, chief executive of Acino, the acquisition of Pharma Start will help Acino to start active expansion in the market of CIS countries, and in particular Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, as well as to strengthen its position in the Eastern European region.