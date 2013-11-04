Aclidinium and formoterol fixed dose combo for COPD filed in Europe by Almirall

Spain’s largest drugmaker Almirall (ALM: MC) has filed a Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for the fixed combination of aclidinium bromide (LAMA) and formoterol fumarate (LABA - long-acting beta2 agonist) for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
The regulatory submission is based on efficacy and safety data from two pivotal Phase III studies (ACLIFORM/COPD and AUGMENT/COPD) - run in 25 countries worldwide - which were completed this year. Additional long-term safety studies (LAC-MD-32 and LAC-MD-36) complete a robust safety clinical data package including more than 4,000 patients in the program, said Almirall.
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