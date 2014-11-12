Actavis appoints Maria Teresa Hilado as chief financial officer

Ireland-headquartered generics major Actavis (NYSE: ACT) has appointed Maria Teresa (Tessa) Hilado as chief financial officer.

She comes with more than 26 years of global financial experience, and will work from the US Actavis administrative headquarters in Parsippany, New Jersey. Ms Hilado joins from PepsiCo where she was senior vice president, finance and treasurer since 2009. Prior to this she has held positions at Schering-Plough, General Motors and CFO GMAC Commercial Finance.

Brent Saunders, chief executive and president of Actavis, said: "Tessa is an experienced, finance leader whose nearly three decades in financial leadership roles at some of the world's leading multinational corporations will be invaluable to Actavis as we continue our evolution as one of the fastest-growing and most dynamic pharmaceutical companies in the world. She will bring extensive expertise in global finance, mergers and acquisitions and business development, and is widely recognized for her exceptional leadership skills. We are excited to add a senior executive of Tessa's caliber to Actavis."