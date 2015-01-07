Actavis’ Namenda appeal expedited to February

Ireland-headquartered generics major Actavis (NYSE: ACT) has had its motion to expedite its appeal of a lower court ruling requiring it to continue distribution of Namenda (memantine HCl) immediate-release tablets approved.

The company's motion asked the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit to expedite the briefing of the case so that the court could issue its decision by February 16. The court denied Actavis’ request for a stay of the lower court ruling while the appeal is ongoing. Namenda immediate release is indicated for the treatment of moderate to severe dementia of the Alzheimer's type.

Brent Saunders, chief executive and president of Actavis, said: “We are pleased that the Appeals Court has agreed to hear this on an accelerated basis and optimistic that the Court will overturn the lower court's unprecedented ruling.”