Actavis reports 2nd-qtr revenues increase by over a third

Ireland-headquartered generics major Actavis (NYSE: ACT) has reported a 34% boost in revenue in the second quarter of 2014, taking it to $2.67 billion from $1.99 billion in the same period last year.

Its specifically pharma arm, Actavis Pharma, made up the bulk of the revenue at $2.24 billion, and registered a 31% increase on the same quarter in 2013. This was attributed to the acquisition of Warner Chilcott, new product launches and good international sales.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased 82% to $862 million in the quarter, with non-GAAP earnings per share at $3.42 compared to $2.01 in second quarter 2013. On a GAAP basis, the earnings per share were $0.28, which still compares favorably to a loss of $4.27 last year.