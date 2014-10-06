Actavis to acquire Durata Therapeutics for $675 million

In a move that takes it further out of its main generics business, Ireland-headquartered Actavis (NYSE: ACT) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the USA’s Durata Therapeutics (Nasdaq: DRTX). Durata’s shares rocketed more than 77% to $24.60 in pre-market trading this morning.

Under the terms of the accord, a subsidiary of Actavis will commence a tender offer to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Durata common stock for $23.00 per share (a 66% premium to Durata's Friday closing price of $13.88) in cash, or around $675 million in the aggregate, and contingent value rights (CVRs) entitling the holder to receive additional cash payments of up to $5.00 per share if certain regulatory or commercial milestones related to Durata's lead product Dalvance (dalbavancin) are achieved.