Actavis to acquire Durata Therapeutics for $675 million

In a move that takes it further out of its main generics business, Ireland-headquartered Actavis (NYSE: ACT) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the USA’s Durata Therapeutics (Nasdaq: DRTX). Durata’s shares rocketed more than 77% to $24.60 in pre-market trading this morning.
Under the terms of the accord, a subsidiary of Actavis will commence a tender offer to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Durata common stock for $23.00 per share (a 66% premium to Durata's Friday closing price of $13.88) in cash, or around $675 million in the aggregate, and contingent value rights (CVRs) entitling the holder to receive additional cash payments of up to $5.00 per share if certain regulatory or commercial milestones related to Durata's lead product Dalvance (dalbavancin) are achieved.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze