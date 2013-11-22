Action needed, as Australia’s aging population will impact health care costs

An aging population will make demands on Australian government budgets at the same time as the country is facing a slowdown in growth and productivity, a new report has warned.

A report by the Productivity Commission, the Australian government's independent research and advisory body, called An Aging Australia: Preparing for the Future, has found that Australia is facing a major slowdown in its national income per capita and productivity outlook while the population is aging. It warns that actions taken early can make the transition to an older Australia easier.

Health care costs predicted to rise