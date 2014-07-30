Acute coronary syndrome treatment market to more than triple by 2023

The launch of several drugs with “extraordinary blockbuster potential” will cause the acute coronary syndrome (ACS) treatment market to more than triple in value, from $12.3 billion in 2013 to $43.4 billion by 2023.

According to research and consulting firm GlobalData’s latest report, across seven major markets (the USA, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and Japan) there are three monoclonal antibodies (MAbs), all PCSK9 inhibitors, with the potential to reshape the post-ACS, dyslipidemia landscape.

Amgen’s (Nasdaq: AMGN) evolocumab, Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) and Regeneron’s (Nasdaq: REGN) alirocumab, and Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) bococizumab are all demonstrating safe and significant reductions of serum LDL-C levels in major clinical trials, and GlobalData expects these treatments to be launched in the middle of the forecast period.