Acute myeloid leukemia treatment market will grow to $878.6 million by 2020

The global acute myeloid leukemia therapeutics market is predicted to increase from $632.6 million in 2013 to $878.6 million by 2020, according to business intelligence provider GBI Research.

The company’s latest report says that the increase, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%, will occur across eight major markets (the USA, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Japan).

Premium drugs