Acute pain market to grow less than 0.5% between 2013 and 2023, says new research

The acute pain market will experience only minimal growth between 2013 and 2023, according to biopharma analysis and data provider Decision Resources Group.
Representing a growth rate of less than 0.5%, Decision Resources Group believes the market will grow from $12.7 billion in 2013 to $13.3 billion in 2023 across the major pharma markets of the USA, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and Japan.
The market growth through 2018 is attributable to a growing patient population and continued uptake of several branded pain therapies being tempered by the generic erosion of several sales-leading pain therapies, such as Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Astellas’ (TYO: 4503) Celebrex/Celecox (celecoxib).
