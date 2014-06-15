ADA 2014: Positive Ph III Results for Sanofi’s Toujeo

French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) has released data from a pooled analysis, investigational therapy Toujeo (insulin glargine [rDNA origin] injection, 300U/mL), which consistently showed significantly fewer low blood sugar events (hypoglycemia) at any time of day, including night-time events, compared with its blockbuster diabetes drug Lantus (insulin glargine [rDNA origin] injection, 100U/mL).
The pooled analysis presented at the American Diabetes Association (ADA) meeting taking place in San Antonio over the weekend, comprised data from three differing type 2 patient populations. In this analysis, more pronounced, significant reductions in low blood sugar rates at any time of day, including nighttime, were observed with Toujeo during the 8-week titration period when compared with Lantus.
"Toujeo has been recently accepted for review by EMA [European Medicines Agency] and this important milestone is another step forward in expanding our insulin portfolio," said Pierre Chancel, senior vice president, Global Diabetes Division, at Sanofi, adding: "We continue to be encouraged by the positive Phase III results from EDITION, which demonstrated the potential of Toujeo to help meet unmet needs of people living with diabetes."
