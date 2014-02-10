Adcock Ingram and CFR Pharma call off merger

South Africa’s Adcock Ingram (AIP: SP) and Chile’s largest drugmaker CFR Pharmaceuticals have issued a joint statement terminating the increased $1.3 billion proposed acquisition of Adcock by the Chilean firm (The Pharma Letter December 16, 2013).

They said that, as a result of an announcement on the Stock Exchange News Service by the Bidvest Group, the South African firm that was proposed as a preferred buyer of Adcock, that a Bidvest consortium has acquired around 34.5% of the company, they had come to the conclusion there is no prospect that the special resolutions to approve the scheme of arrangement proposed between the company and the holders of Adcock Ingram ordinary shares in relation to the offer from CFR will be approved by the necessary 75% majority.