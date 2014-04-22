Adcock Ingram appoints CEO

South African drugmaker Adcock Ingram (AIP: SP) has announced the appointment of Kevin Wakeford (pictured) as Chief Executive Officer, with immediate effect. Mr Wakeford succeeds Dr Jonathan Louw, who resigned as CEO of Adcock Ingram on 1 April, 2014.
Mr Wakeford joins Adcock Ingram following more than 10 years’ experience with the Bidvest Group Limited, where he served as Chief Executive Officer of Bidvest Travel and Aviation. Prior to joining Bidvest, Mr Wakeford spent nine years in the Southern Sun Hotel group and was Group Financial Manager at SA Breweries.
Mr Wakeford was educated at the University of Cape Town after which he served articles at Arthur Young.
