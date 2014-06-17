Friday 9 January 2026

ADDC and AstraZeneca partner to foster novel drug development among academic research community

Pharmaceutical
17 June 2014
The Academic Drug Discovery Consortium (ADDC) has entered into a collaboration with Anglo-Swedish pharma major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) aimed at facilitating efforts by researchers from academia and institutions towards the discovery of novel compounds with potential pharmaceutical application.

More specifically, the goal of this partnership is to provide ADDC members with access to a high quality compound library, while allowing AstraZeneca the opportunity to collaborate with academic researchers in the hope of identifying novel disease targets and drugs across a wide range of therapy areas. ADDC is a growing international consortium established in 2012, which currently comprises over 100 university-led drug discovery centers and over 1,000 individual members from 35 countries.

The institutions selected to participate in this project will receive access to up to 250,000 compounds from AstraZeneca’s internal screening library. The compounds to be made available in this project are intended to provide a broad representation of AstraZeneca’s industry-leading compound collection.

