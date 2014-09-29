Added indication for Daiichi Sankyo’s Lixiana in Japan

The Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare has granted approval for domestic pharma major Daiichi Sankyo’s (TYO: 4568) Lixiana (edoxaban tosylate) for the prevention of ischemic stroke and systemic embolism in patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation (NVAF) and for the treatment and recurrence prevention of venous thromboembolism (VTE) [deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary thromboembolism].
Lixiana was approved in Japan in 2011, for the prevention of VTE after major orthopedic surgery and was launched in July 2011.
Daiichi Sankyo has also filed for approval of once-daily edoxaban in both the USA and European Union for the prevention of stroke in NVAF and for symptomatic VTE in patients with DVT and/or pulmonary embolism (PE).
