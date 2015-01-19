Addex Therapeutics teams up with Dystonia Medical Research Foundation on dipraglurant

Swiss pharma company Addex Therapeutics (SIX: ADXN) is to enter into a collaboration with the Dystonia Medical Research Foundation to explore the use of dipraglurant to treat dystonia.

Dystonia is the third most common movement disorder (after essential tremor and Parkinson’s disease), and dipraglurant has been shown to normalize the effects of the TOR1A/DYT1 dystonia mutation in the brains of mice.

The objective of the collaboration is to design a detailed development plan and regulatory path as well as identifying key option leaders and patients for a Phase II clinical trial. Addex is also to start clinical testing of the therapeutic effect of dipraglurant in patients with cervical dystonia.