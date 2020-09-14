Adding baricitinib to remdesivir reduces recovery time in COVID-19

Initial data emerging from the Adaptive COVID-19 Treatment Trial (ACTT-2) has been presented by Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) and Incyte (Nasdaq: INCY).
Sponsored by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the US National Institutes of Health (NIH), ACTT-2 included more than 1,000 patients and began on May 8, to assess the efficacy and safety of a 4mg dose of baricitinib plus remdesivir versus the latter drug alone, in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
Baricitinib in combination with remdesivir met the primary endpoint of reduction of time to recovery in comparison with remdesivir.
