Additional batches for all strengths of Clenil Modulite to be released in UK

21 June 2021
Privately-held Italian drugmaker Chiesi is releasing additional batches of Clenil Modulite (beclomethasone) for all strengths (50/100/200/250mcg) into the UK supply chain.

This is to meet continued increased demand for inhalers, following authorization by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for a batch-specific variation. These inhalers are likely to come into circulation from July 2021 for several months and will provide patients reassurance as the colour of their inhalers will be familiar, the company noted.

Demand for inhalers has increased since the COVID-19 pandemic began, with Chiesi releasing 100mcg inhalers with a different colored actuator and cap into the supply chain in May 2020 as a temporary solution to meet this increased demand. While production of all Chiesi respiratory products continues uninterrupted at all manufacturing sites and stock levels are sufficient, Chiesi is releasing these additional batches to relieve some of the pressure generated by this increase in demand, and to ensure that Clenil patients can receive a Clenil inhaler whose color they are familiar with.

