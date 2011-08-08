ADEC Solutions and Zuellig Pharma to partner in Pharma KPO joint venture

Philippines-based ADEC Solutions , an end-to-end business process outsourcing (BPO) global market provider of customized outsourcing solutions, announced a partnership agreement with Malaysia’s Zuellig Pharma, to create a global pharmaceutical and health care-focused knowledge process outsourcing (KPO) and BPO company.

The new joint venture, operating under a 50/50 ownership agreement, will operate under the name Pharma KPO. The JV, which will be incorporated in Singapore, is forged on ADEC Solutions and Zuellig Pharma's commitment on proactively anticipating and adapting to industry trends to facilitate operational changes by streamlining costly and repetitive back office and support processes to enable clients to refocus on strategic activities.