ADHD drug development is "problematic;" drug repositioning trumps research

While high disease prevalence is encouraging pharmaceuticals companies to enter into the attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) market, a lack of understanding surrounding the condition is making drug development problematic, states GBI Research in a new report focusing on the disease market.
The new report states that uncertain disease epidemiology is making development difficult, and that while the ADHD pipeline features some promising molecules, many are still in the early stages of development. In addition, multiple pharmaceuticals companies chasing the same recent discoveries have led to an overlap between the mechanisms of action found in different phases of the pipeline.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze