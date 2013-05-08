ADHD drug development is "problematic;" drug repositioning trumps research

While high disease prevalence is encouraging pharmaceuticals companies to enter into the attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) market, a lack of understanding surrounding the condition is making drug development problematic, states GBI Research in a new report focusing on the disease market.

The new report states that uncertain disease epidemiology is making development difficult, and that while the ADHD pipeline features some promising molecules, many are still in the early stages of development. In addition, multiple pharmaceuticals companies chasing the same recent discoveries have led to an overlap between the mechanisms of action found in different phases of the pipeline.