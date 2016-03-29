Adolescent antidepressant problem rears its head once more

More young people than ever are taking drugs for depression in the developed world but recent studies have come up with some disturbing findings that cast a dark shadow over their use.
One report reveals how the number of children and adolescents being prescribed antidepressants has soared since 2006 in some European countries and in the US.
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