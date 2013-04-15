Adult vaccines market controlled by GSK and Merck

The adult vaccines market has been forecast to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% over the next five years, rising from a value of $7.2 billion in 2011, to hit a total valuation of $10.5 billion by 2018, according to a new report added to the offering of companiesandmarkets.co.

For much of the 20th century, vaccines were a pharmaceutical success story largely associated with children. Aggressive immunization programs eradicated polio and smallpox among developed nations and nearly eliminated mumps, pertussis, measles, and other diseases. While immunization of the young is still a health priority worldwide, and pediatric vaccines an important market, it is now adults who are fuelling growth of vaccine products.

Vaccines continue to be one of the brighter spots for pharmaceutical companies in the current market, and revenues for vaccine products are expected to continue their double-digit growth in the future. Driving that growth is an increasing acceptance of adult vaccines and the public health focus on flu prevention, as well as introductions of new vaccines.