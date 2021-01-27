Advanz Pharma agrees to be acquired by Nordic Capital

UK-headquartered specialty drugmaker Advanz Pharma today announced that its board of directors has reached an agreement on the terms of a cash offer, to be made by a subsidiary (“Bidco”) of Nordic Capital, under which Nordic Capital will acquire the entire issued and to-be-issued limited voting share capital of Advanz, in a deal worth about $846 million.
“This offer highlights the value that our employees around the world have collectively contributed towards building Advanz Pharma into the strong and diverse company it is today,” said Graeme Duncan, chief executive of Advanz Pharma, adding: “In addition, this acquisition will significantly help the business through both the capital support, and Nordic Capital’s deep sector expertise. I am very much looking forward to working with Nordic Capital to deliver our growth targets.”
Under the terms of the proposed acquisition, each Advanz shareholder will be entitled to receive $17.26 in cash for each Advanz they own. The acquisition, which is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021, values the entire issued and to-be-issued limited voting share capital of Advanz at around $846 million.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze