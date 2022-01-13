Monday 12 January 2026

Advanz Pharma gets rights to Allecra antibiotic

Pharmaceutical
13 January 2022
advanz_pharma

UK-based specialty pharma company Advanz Pharma and French biopharma firm Allecra Therapeutics have signed an exclusive license agreement under which Advanz Pharma gains the rights to develop and commercialize Allecra’s antibiotic drug candidate cefepime/enmetazobactam within the European Union, the UK, Switzerland, and Norway.

In exchange for the exclusive license, Allecra will receive an undisclosed upfront payment and development and sales milestones for cefepime/enmetazobactam, as well as double-digit tiered royalties.  In addition, the two companies have signed a supply agreement under which Allecra will supply the cefepime/enmetazobactam finished product in the agreed upon territories. No further financial details have been disclosed.

“Advanz Pharma is building a leadership position in Europe as a specialty pharmaceutical company and they are an ideal commercialization partner for Allecra as we advance toward regulatory submission for cefepime/enmetazobactam,” stated Andreas Kranzusch, chief financial officer at Allecra Therapeutics. “This agreement, together with our license agreement with Shanghai Haini for commercialization in China, reflects the understanding that there remains a need worldwide to address the dangerous increase of resistance to standard-of-care antibiotics. The pandemic has only heightened this awareness,” he added.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
New antibiotics to overcome antibacterial resistance presented at ECCMID
12 April 2016
Pharmaceutical
Mixed bag of recommendations from EMA/CHMP January meeting
26 January 2024
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to March 1, 2024
3 March 2024
Pharmaceutical
MHRA approves combo antibiotic Exblifep
4 April 2024




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze