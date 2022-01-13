Advanz Pharma gets rights to Allecra antibiotic

UK-based specialty pharma company Advanz Pharma and French biopharma firm Allecra Therapeutics have signed an exclusive license agreement under which Advanz Pharma gains the rights to develop and commercialize Allecra’s antibiotic drug candidate cefepime/enmetazobactam within the European Union, the UK, Switzerland, and Norway.
In exchange for the exclusive license, Allecra will receive an undisclosed upfront payment and development and sales milestones for cefepime/enmetazobactam, as well as double-digit tiered royalties. In addition, the two companies have signed a supply agreement under which Allecra will supply the cefepime/enmetazobactam finished product in the agreed upon territories. No further financial details have been disclosed.
“Advanz Pharma is building a leadership position in Europe as a specialty pharmaceutical company and they are an ideal commercialization partner for Allecra as we advance toward regulatory submission for cefepime/enmetazobactam,” stated Andreas Kranzusch, chief financial officer at Allecra Therapeutics. “This agreement, together with our license agreement with Shanghai Haini for commercialization in China, reflects the understanding that there remains a need worldwide to address the dangerous increase of resistance to standard-of-care antibiotics. The pandemic has only heightened this awareness,” he added.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze