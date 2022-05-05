Advanz Pharma to pay up to $450 million for Intercept's ex-US business

UK-based speciality and hospital pharmaceuticals company Advanz Pharma has signed an agreement with Intercept Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ICPT) to acquire the majority of its subsidiaries and operations in Europe, Canada, and all other markets outside of the USA.

This includes the ex-US rights to commercialize Ocaliva (obeticholic acid) for primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), a progressive autoimmune disease that damages the bile ducts in the liver.

'High-quality rare disease business'