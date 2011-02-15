ADVENTRX inks deal to acquire SynthRx in milestone-dependent all stock transaction

San Diego, USA-based ADVENTRX Pharmaceuticals (NYSE Amex: ANX) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire privately-held biotech firm SynthRx, a company developing a purified form of a rheologic and antithrombotic agent, poloxamer 188 (188).
Under the terms of the all-stock transaction, SynthRx would become a wholly-owned subsidiary of ADVENTRX in exchange for shares of the latter’s common stock representing, in the aggregate, an approximately 4% ownership stake in ADVENTRX. SynthRx stakeholders would also be entitled to receive additional shares of common stock upon successful achievement of development milestones consisting of dosing the first patient in a Phase III clinical study, acceptance by the US Food and Drug Administration of a New Drug Application and approval by the FDA of an NDA.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze