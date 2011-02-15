ADVENTRX inks deal to acquire SynthRx in milestone-dependent all stock transaction

San Diego, USA-based ADVENTRX Pharmaceuticals (NYSE Amex: ANX) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire privately-held biotech firm SynthRx, a company developing a purified form of a rheologic and antithrombotic agent, poloxamer 188 (188).

Under the terms of the all-stock transaction, SynthRx would become a wholly-owned subsidiary of ADVENTRX in exchange for shares of the latter’s common stock representing, in the aggregate, an approximately 4% ownership stake in ADVENTRX. SynthRx stakeholders would also be entitled to receive additional shares of common stock upon successful achievement of development milestones consisting of dosing the first patient in a Phase III clinical study, acceptance by the US Food and Drug Administration of a New Drug Application and approval by the FDA of an NDA.