Aeterna Zentaris and Ascend Therapeutics team up to market each other's products

Quebec-based biopharma drug developer Aeterna Zentaris (Nasdaq: AEZS) has said it is to collaborate with women’s health care specialist Ascend Therapeutics on the co-promotion of two products in specific US territories.
Aeterna Zentaris will market, Ascend’s EstroGel (estradiol), a non-patch transdermal estrogen replacement therapy, already approved by the USA Food and Drug Administration.
Ascend will market Macrilen (macimorelin), a product developed by Aeterna Zentaris in the evaluation of adult growth hormone deficiency. A New Drug Application for this therapy is currently under review by the FDA, and has a Prescription Drug User Fee Act date of 5 November 2014.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze