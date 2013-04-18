AEterna Zentaris transfers Cetrotide rights to Merck KGaA

Canada’s AEterna Zentaris (TSX: AEZ) says that its German subsidiary has entered into binding agreements with various partners and licensees with respect to the manufacturing rights and obligations for its Cetrotide (cetrorelix) product, used to regulate hormone responses in women undergoing infertility treatment.
The principal effect of the agreements is to transfer manufacturing rights and to grant a manufacturing license for Cetrotide to Merck Serono, which is a leader in the field of fertility treatments and a subsidiary of Merck KGaA (MRK: DE) in all jurisdictions. Subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, the transaction is expected to be completed on or about October 1, 2013, at which time AEterna Zentaris would receive a one-time payment of 2.5 million euros ($3.3 million) and certain other payments.
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