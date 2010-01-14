Sunday 11 January 2026

Africa pays more than Asia and Europe for key antibiotic ciprofloxacin

Pharmaceutical
14 January 2010

A global price survey has revealed that the price of a commonly used antibiotic ciprofloxacin is beyond the reach of many people in Africa because of its high cost. Health Action International (HAI) conducted the spot check on November 30, 2009, to ascertain the full price which a patient would pay for ciprofloxacin, in the nearest private retail pharmacy.

Ciprofloxacin, developed and marketed by German drug major Bayar under trade names such as Cipro, Ciproxin and Ciprobay, is classified by the World Health Organization as an essential medicine and is widely used to treat a wide range of infections including diarrheal diseases, sexually transmitted and opportunistic infections in people living with HIV.

The survey covered 93 countries worldwide, 22 of them in Africa. While prices vary across regions in Africa, the cost of a course of treatment with ciprofloxacin in Africa is higher than in other regions of the world. In Africa, the average price for the originator brand ($45.37) was higher than in South East Asia ($17.46), the WHO Eastern Mediterranean region ($36.47) and the WHO European region (US$43.63).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
Alloy installs Christian Cobaugh to head Genetic Medicines division
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze