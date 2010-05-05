After a year of reference drug prices in Finland, future focus setting must be a joint effort, says PIF

On April 1 this year, the reference drug price system in Finland had been in place for one year. In those 12 months, Finnish society saved over 150 million euros ($199.5 million), generated through the price competition between pharmaceutical companies and the generic substitution performed at pharmacies.
As a result, the trade group Pharma Industry Finland (PIF) states: 'We insist that the current standstill in expenditure growth be utilized to develop tools for measuring the societal benefits of medicines (cost effectiveness analyses).'
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