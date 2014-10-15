Age is a factor when looking at diabetes management, Sanofi survey finds

The US subsidiary of French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) has announced the findings of a new survey that reveals striking differences in opinions among various age groups about diabetes and available treatment options.

The survey found that the generation known as ‘millennials’ (those aged 18 to 34) shows a mix of fear and ability to handle managing their diabetes, which is being diagnosed at a rate of 1.7 million new cases every year. However, millennials rate themselves having better knowledge of diabetes than Americans aged 35 and older, with 72% of millennials indicating they are well versed about the condition versus the 64% of non-millennials who expressed some knowledge about diabetes. Despite this self-reported understanding, millennials are less likely than older populations to think that diabetes is a serious health condition; overall, 74% of millennials think it is serious compared with 84% of the older survey respondents. In addition, more than two-fifths of millennials (43%) report they are scared of pricking their finger to monitor blood sugar levels, compared with 28% of older respondents.

Attitudes towards insulin