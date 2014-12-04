Age-related macular degeneration treatment market to reach $10 billion by 2023

The market for treatments of age-related macular treatment market across seven major countries will almost double in value from $5.1 billion in 2013 to $10.1 billion by 2023, according to research and consulting firm GlobalData.

The company’s report finds that the expansion across the USA, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy and Japan at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% will be driven by new therapies entering the market and a global aging society. This will lead to increasing numbers of elderly people developing the age-related retinal disease.

Catherine Daly, GlobalData’s analyst covering neurology and ophthalmology, said the global AMD treatment market is dominated by anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (anti-VEGF) drugs, including Swiss drug majors Roche's (ROG: SIX) and Novartis' (NOVN: VX) Lucentis (ranibizumab) and Roche's Avastin (bevacizumab; used off-label), and Bayer’s (BAYN: DE) Eylea (aflibercept), which together accounted for 98% of sales for AMD in 2013.