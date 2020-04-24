Aging population propels growth in geriatric medicines market

Research from industry analyst Fact.MR indicates that the global geriatric medicines market could grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% over the next six years.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of elderly people in the world is increasing significantly, and is forecast to reach two billion by the middle of the century.

Along with this increase, growth in chronic ailments affecting the elderly will continue to stimulate growth of the geriatric healthcare industry.