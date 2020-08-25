Aggrastat shows promise in treating thrombotic complications due to COVID-19

Shares of Canadian cardiovascular drug discovery and development firm Medicure (TSVX: MPH) closed up 14.5% at C$1.26 on Monday, after it released early investigator-sponsored clinical reports evaluating the efficacy of Aggrastat (tirofiban hydrochloride) in the novel coronavirus setting, showing promise for preventing and treating thrombotic complications due to COVID-19.

Aggrastat, indicated for reducing the rate of thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with non-ST elevation acute coronary syndrome (NSTE-ACS), is not currently indicated for use in patients with COVID-19.

Notably, a non-randomized, case-controlled, investigator sponsored proof of concept study (n=10) evaluating Aggrastat in combination with standard of care in patients with severe COVID-19 and hypercoagulability found that enhanced platelet inhibition improves hypoxemia ( https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04368377).