Agreement on Sanofi-Aventis/Genzyme deal prompts lawyer comment on Europe/USA differences on takeovers

Following yesterday’s announcement that the French pharmaceutical group Sanofi-Aventis (Euronext: SAN) had finally managed to put together an acceptable deal to buy US biotech company Genzyme (Nasdaq: GENZ), Robin Johnson, partner at international law firm Eversheds, points out divergences as at how takeover deals are conducted in the USA and Europe.
“The on-running saga of Sanofi-Aventis’ acquisition of Genzyme brings into stark contrast the difference between European style takeovers and those of the USA. After almost a year of talks, the news that a deal has finally been agreed for Genzyme, combined with a similar situation whereby Air Products has finally given up its pursuit of Airgas, marks an equally long drawn-out process that highlights the different approach of the UK authorities, who have a ‘put-up-or-shut-up’ approach to public deals, compared with the USA.” said Mr Johnson.
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Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
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